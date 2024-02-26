National Boys U20 Volleyball Championship In City From March 1: Khalid Waqar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The National Boys Under-20 Volleyball Championship will start from March 1 here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center, Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar told APP here on Monday.
He said for the smooth conduct of the National Boys Under-20 Volleyball Championship, all arrangements have already been made and the teams from all over the country would be arriving by February 29, 2024.
He disclosed that a total of 12 teams from all over the country will participate in the Championship wherein Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association with the collaboration of Pakistan Volleyball Federation would organize it.
He said the team comprising Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army and Air Force and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will vie for the top honour.
Two teams from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate with the aim of engaging maximum number of players so that new talent can be find out of this National Age Group Volleyball Championship.
According to Khalid Waqar, General Secretary of the Provincial Volleyball Association, the national team for the Asian Under-20 Boys Volleyball Championship will also be selected in the Championship. The selection committee would thoroughly monitor the performance of the players along with the Chinese coach and would short-list the training and coaching camp.
He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with more talented players in the game of Volleyball, which could clearly assess looking after the numbers of players in the National Senior and National Junior teams, He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also made a request for financial support to the Directorate sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but since long they reply was all the time in negative, saying no money.
He also lauded the Pakistan Army for holding the Volleyball League recently and gave handsome cash prizes to the players before short-listing players for three different age groups U16, U18 and U21. The selected players would be trained and coached under qualified coaches.
APP/ijz
