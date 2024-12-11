- Home
National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) Visits UoS For Accreditation Review
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:36 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC), Islamabad, visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) to assess the academic quality, infrastructure, and overall standards of the Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School of UoS.
The visit aimed to review and approve various educational programs offered by the business school.
NBEAC Director Prof. Dr. Izhar Hussain, accompanied by a team of experts, toured the business school’s facilities, evaluated the educational resources, and engaged in discussions with faculty and administrative staff.
During the visit, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas provided an update on key developments at the university, highlighting initiatives such as the establishment of modern laboratories, agricultural research nurseries, and a citrus research institute funded with an investment of Rs.
550 million.
Dr. Qaisar Abbas also emphasized the university’s shift toward solar energy, the introduction of the Waheed Wain Incubation Center, and the launch of a housing society project. He further noted UoS’s commitment to internationalization, with the establishment of an external linkages office facilitating the enrollment of international students.
Prof. Dr. Izhar Hussain commended UoS for its high standards in business education, praising the efforts of faculty, administration, and students in fostering an environment of excellence and innovation.
As a gesture of appreciation, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented souvenirs to the members of the NBEAC delegation.
