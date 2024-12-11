Open Menu

National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) Visits UoS For Accreditation Review

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:36 PM

National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) visits UoS for accreditation review

The National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC), Islamabad, visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) to assess the academic quality, infrastructure, and overall standards of the Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School of UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC), Islamabad, visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) to assess the academic quality, infrastructure, and overall standards of the Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School of UoS.

The visit aimed to review and approve various educational programs offered by the business school.

NBEAC Director Prof. Dr. Izhar Hussain, accompanied by a team of experts, toured the business school’s facilities, evaluated the educational resources, and engaged in discussions with faculty and administrative staff.

During the visit, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas provided an update on key developments at the university, highlighting initiatives such as the establishment of modern laboratories, agricultural research nurseries, and a citrus research institute funded with an investment of Rs.

550 million.

Dr. Qaisar Abbas also emphasized the university’s shift toward solar energy, the introduction of the Waheed Wain Incubation Center, and the launch of a housing society project. He further noted UoS’s commitment to internationalization, with the establishment of an external linkages office facilitating the enrollment of international students.

Prof. Dr. Izhar Hussain commended UoS for its high standards in business education, praising the efforts of faculty, administration, and students in fostering an environment of excellence and innovation.

As a gesture of appreciation, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented souvenirs to the members of the NBEAC delegation.

Recent Stories

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, ..

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

4 minutes ago
 6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or offic ..

Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or officials through legislation

4 minutes ago
 Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advis ..

Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advisor to the Prime Minister on La ..

4 minutes ago
 7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces ..

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan

33 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner S ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder

33 minutes ago
UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional ..

UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth

33 minutes ago
 Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra o ..

Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for translating existing Pakistan-B ..

24 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organ ..

Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking

28 minutes ago
 Mountain Day celebrated with call for building cli ..

Mountain Day celebrated with call for building climate resilience of lives, live ..

24 minutes ago
 Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week l ..

Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week long Anti-Polio drive starting ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan