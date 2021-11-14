UrduPoint.com

Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:40 PM

National campaign for Measles Rubella to start in Larkana distt from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National Measles-Rubella Campaign-2021, 9 months up to 15 years of age children would be vaccinated Measles-Rubella (MR), during the 12-days National campaign starting from November 15 to November 27, to save them from the fatal diseases.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Mohammad Akbar Daudani on Sunday evening.

He said the children 9 months up to 15 years of age children would be administered Measles-Rubella vaccine during the 12-days campaign.

He said that mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that five (5) Roaming teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during the national campaign.

DHO Larkana said that more than 90 transit teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 12-days National Measles-Rubella campaign.

He said that Parents must vaccinate their children under the age of 9 months to 15 years during the national campaign to protect children from diseases such as measles- rubella.

"The parents can bring their children to the nearest temporary vaccination center, school or Rural health centres(RHC), Basic health centers and government dispensaries for free vaccinations against measles-rubella," DHO added.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile teams to make the national campaign complete success.

Dr. Mohammad Akbar Daudani urged the ulemas scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this fatal disease.

