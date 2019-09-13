National caucus on financing sustainable development constituted

The members of national, provincial assemblies and senate representing major political parties on Friday decided to constitute a 'National Caucus on Financing Sustainable Development' for making joint efforts for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) by taking private sector on board

The two days meeting of the first national legislator's conclave was concluded here on Friday. The conclave was organized by Institute of Social and Policy Sciences (I-SAPS) and Deutsche Gesellschaft furlnternationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ).

Speaking on the occasion legislators urged for national response for achieving SDGs and recognizing the role of private sector. They said the formation of Caucus could be a significant step towards achieving SDGs and national development agenda in Pakistan, They recognize the importance of achieving SDGs vowed to lead the process for generating national response for achieving SDGs.

Convener National Caucus, Minister Irrigation Government of Punjab, Mohsin Khan Leghari said that since we do not have any defined yardstick to measure the parameters effecting core issues our economy is trapped in, the conclave informed all the participants of the key challenges faced in financing sustainable development.

"It is high time to recognize the key role of private sector in supporting and assisting governments in meeting the national development targets," he said. The participants included members of National Assembly Parliamentary Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ahsan Iqbal Dr Nafeesa Shah, Mujahid Ali, Javed Hasnain, Sahibzada Kamal ud Din, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Syed Javaid Husnain; Punjab MPAs included Mohsin Khan Leghari, Rana Munawar Ghuas, Aisha Nawaz, Sadia Sohail Rana and Raheela Khadim Hussain; Sindh MPAs Rashid Khan Khilji, Rabia Azfar and Barrister Hasnain Ali Mirza; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs Taj Muhammad, Humaira Khatoon and Zeenat Bibi; and Balochistan MPAs Nasrullah Khan Zayrai, Abdul Wahid Saddiqui, and Bushra Rind.

I-SAPS research fellow Ahmad Ali highlighted the role of private sector and said that 90 percent jobs, 60 percent of GDP and 80 percent capital flows were driven through private sector. Moreover, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributes Rs 7.66 billion to national development.

According to I-SAPS recent study, 77 percent of the private sector organizations and corporate entities are willing to collaborate with government. 23 percent of these organizations are even willing to make financial contributions.

Naveed Qamar appreciated the efforts and stressed the need for a legal and policy framework for engaging private sector proactively for supporting governments. Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Parliamentary Secretary MoPDR was nominated as the National Convener for the National Caucus on Financing Sustainable Development.

She said that the formation of this caucus is a significant move and is reflective of the resolve of the legislators to drive the national development process.

She vowed that the National Caucus on Financing Sustainable Development will enable formation of policies, rules and regulations necessary for achieving SDGs.

While affirming the Significance of Private Sector participation in SDGs, she said that the caucus will be a vehicle to create an enabling environment and facilitating private sector mainstream with Governments' SDGs Agenda.