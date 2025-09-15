National cervical cancer prevention campaign launched in district

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO), Likhrah Sirnigani here on Monday inaugurated Cervical Cancer (HPV) preventing vaccination drive to save the girls from the disease in the district.

According to officials, the vaccination drive will run from September 15 to 27 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Kashmir.

The DHO urged the people to play their role to vaccinate the girls aged from 9 years to 14 years to vaccinate and save them from the life threatening disease.

The Federal and provincial governments, along with Azad Kashmir, have already been supplied with HPV vaccines and syringes.

A total of 130,293 girls between the ages of 9 and 14 would be administered a single dose of the HPV vaccine during the campaign, the DHO added.

The vaccines will be available in public and private girls’ schools, madrassas, fixed sites, community centers, and through mobile vaccination units.

APP/aaj/378