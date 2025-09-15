National Cervical Cancer Prevention Campaign Launched In District
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM
THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO), Likhrah Sirnigani here on Monday inaugurated Cervical Cancer (HPV) preventing vaccination drive to save the girls from the disease in the district.
According to officials, the vaccination drive will run from September 15 to 27 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Kashmir.
The DHO urged the people to play their role to vaccinate the girls aged from 9 years to 14 years to vaccinate and save them from the life threatening disease.
The Federal and provincial governments, along with Azad Kashmir, have already been supplied with HPV vaccines and syringes.
A total of 130,293 girls between the ages of 9 and 14 would be administered a single dose of the HPV vaccine during the campaign, the DHO added.
The vaccines will be available in public and private girls’ schools, madrassas, fixed sites, community centers, and through mobile vaccination units.
APP/aaj/378
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media
Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB
Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat
Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball
ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development
UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away
Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..
Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..
Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Matiari inaugurates HPV vaccination campaign6 minutes ago
-
National cervical cancer prevention campaign launched in district6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 31 Indian-Sponsored terrorists in KP16 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter with CCD26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis37 minutes ago
-
MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani’s Message on Democracy Day46 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman extends greetings to all democracy supporters on Int'l Day of Democracy46 minutes ago
-
Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 246,800 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
World democracy day marked with renewed calls for people's empowerment, upholding of democratic prin ..1 hour ago
-
15 outlaws held1 hour ago
-
Biker hit to death by dumper1 hour ago