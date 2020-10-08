UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Challenges Require Unity, Solidarity: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:34 PM

National challenges require unity, solidarity: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said the solidarity and unity expressed by the nation on the tragic day of 8th October 2005 was unparalleled and exemplary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said the solidarity and unity expressed by the nation on the tragic day of 8th October 2005 was unparalleled and exemplary.

He said that devastating earthquake on October 8, was a trial for the nation and it emerged successful to overcome this challenge. He remarked that the nation did not forget the people who lost their lives in this tragic incident and prayed for the solace and peace of departed souls.

He expressed these views in remembrance of tragic earthquake which struck Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on 8th October 2005.

Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that nation stood shoulder by shoulder with those brethren who lost their near and dear ones.

He said that it was impossible to fill the gap due to loss of innocent lives.

The speaker said that more than 80,000 people lost their lives and vast number of people became homeless due to this devastating earthquake.

He said that rehabilitation of affected persons of the tragic earthquake was an uphill challenge which was overcome by the national unity and assistance of the friendly countries.

He urged the nation to express the same resolve which was expressed by the nation on this day to counter the present challenges.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the homeland from such kinds of natural calamities and grant the nation courage to rise up to all challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Earthquake Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

France's Demare wins Giro 6th stage

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice of UHE students' agita ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 503 points to close ..

30 seconds ago

Moscow on Poland's Ruling on Gazprom: We Regret Wa ..

34 seconds ago

Russian, Italian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Liby ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.