National challenges require unity, solidarity: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said the solidarity and unity expressed by the nation on the tragic day of 8th October 2005 was unparalleled and exemplary.

He said that devastating earthquake on October 8, was a trial for the nation and it emerged successful to overcome this challenge. He remarked that the nation did not forget the people who lost their lives in this tragic incident and prayed for the solace and peace of departed souls.

He expressed these views in remembrance of tragic earthquake which struck Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on 8th October 2005.

Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that nation stood shoulder by shoulder with those brethren who lost their near and dear ones.

He said that it was impossible to fill the gap due to loss of innocent lives.

The speaker said that more than 80,000 people lost their lives and vast number of people became homeless due to this devastating earthquake.

He said that rehabilitation of affected persons of the tragic earthquake was an uphill challenge which was overcome by the national unity and assistance of the friendly countries.

He urged the nation to express the same resolve which was expressed by the nation on this day to counter the present challenges.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the homeland from such kinds of natural calamities and grant the nation courage to rise up to all challenges.