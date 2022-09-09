UrduPoint.com

National Champions Caucus Of Parliamentarians Formed To End Child Marriages

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A National level Parliamentarians' Champion Caucus was established to lead Parliamentary efforts and strengthen political will around legislation to end child marriages in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the informal cross-party group of Parliamentarians from all provinces and ICT is committed to providing sustainable actions and the creation of a robust legal and policy framework for preventing child marriages and protecting girls' rights.

The Champion Caucus is established under the 'Power to Girls" campaign which is led by Girls Not Brides (Global Alliance to End Child Marriages) and calls for immediate and urgent action to end child marriage.

With the legal age of marriage for girls being 16 except in Sindh where it is 18, Pakistan has the sixth highest number of absolute child brides in the world (1.9 million).

It is estimated that by ending Child and Early Age marriage (CEAM), the country could potentially save 77 million Dollars by 2030 or lead to a 6229 million Dollar rise in earnings and productivity.

Parliamentarians play a key role in this effort: as leaders, lawmakers, and in their oversight capacity in combatting the practice of child marriages therefore Parliamentary Champions Caucus is a key intervention in this regard.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager Blue Veins and Coordinator of the Provincial Alliance to End Early Child & Forced Marriages said, "Members of Senate, National, and Provincial Assembly are uniquely positioned to shape, advance, and implement peoples agenda.

They can lead the development of relevant legislation and policies, pass budgets, monitor implementation, and ensure accountability for provincial, national and international commitments.

And we believe the Champion Caucus will be a great contribution towards this cause." Senator Krishna Kumari of the Pakistan People's Party said, "We will make efforts not only to ensure that the minimum legal age of marriage is 18 years old but for a broader set of laws and policies to protect girls at risk of child marriage, support married girls and ensure they fulfil their potential." She moreover said, "With the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Government of Pakistan has committed to ending "all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage" by 2030. Now more than ever, we need parliamentarians to make sure this target becomes a reality." Ms. Zehra Fatimi, a Member of the National Assembly from PML(N) said, "The practice of child marriage must be explicitly prohibited by law and accompanying policies should support prevention and mitigating action. The legislation should be drawn in consultation with the involved communities, civil society, traditional and, youth movements, and other relevant stakeholders."Shagufta Malik, a Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from the Awami National Party said, "Laws and policies on child marriage should be an integral component of a broader framework aimed at ensuring girls and women enjoy and exercise their full human rights and any legislation should be accompanied by proper training of stakeholders for the implementation and enforcement of the law."

