National child abuse prevention month kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time dedicated to child abuse education, awareness and prevention activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time dedicated to child abuse education, awareness and prevention activities.

Every year, Child Abuse Awareness Month is observed in April to recognize the efforts made by our communities and families in bringing up this issue in front of the world.

Child abuse was first recognized in the twentieth century. The cases of child abuse are found more in developed countries rather than in developing countries.

However, children have been beaten and physically abused for thousands of years, due to the belief that a child is a property of a parent.

Child abuse can be encourage your children or the children living in your community to speak up if they have been mistreated or abused.

Every child should grow up feeling safe and supported, yet sadly, half of the world's children experience violence every year, said a statement issued by Save the Children. It's important to know that children in every country, every culture and at every social level can face various forms of violence and abuse.

During the month of April, as well as throughout the entire year, it's important to raise the issue of child abuse to maximize the impact of Child Abuse Awareness Month.