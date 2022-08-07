National Child Labour Survey serving since March 2019

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A National Child Labour Survey was continuing to serve since March 2019 in collaboration with UNICEF and expected to be completed in December 2022.

This was said by an official of National Commission on the Child Rights (NCRC) on Wednesday that the commission also took initiative for the child rights such as Balochistan Child Protection Act, 20l6 (Prohibition of Balochistan Employment of Children Regulation) Act, 2021 and Balochistan Employme Children (Prohibition & Regulation) Rules, 2021 Balochistan Shops and Establishments Act, 2021.

She said the survey will also provide information for enacting evidence-based policies, along with legislative and programmatic measures for eradication of child labour.

