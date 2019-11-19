National Child Lobour Survey on the cards

A National Child Labour Survey was in process across the country to guide the government to undertake evidence-based interventions, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A National Child Labour Survey was in process across the country to guide the government to undertake evidence-based interventions, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said on Tuesday.

In a message of Universal Children's Day, to be observed on November, 20,she said the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of the Child and Pakistan was a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"Today we celebrate Universal Children's Day. Our religion islam enjoins upon us the sacred task of care, protection and development of our children," she said.

"Our Government is not only implementing our legal obligations but also undertaking initiatives to counter malnutrition, provide proper health care and education to all our children." The Ministry of Human Rights has adopted a Right-based approach to fulfill the obligations to the nation's children. In order to protect rights of the child, the Ministry of Human Rights moved the key laws like Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 and ICT Child Protection Act, 2018.

Presently its Zainab Alert Bill is with the Human Rights Standing Committee of the National Assembly. Helpline 1099 has been set up in the Ministry of Human Rights which is providing legal advice to the victims of human rights violations including victims of abuse and exploitation.

"The Ministry of Human Rights is leading an awareness campaign on the issue of child abuse thorough media and by visiting schools in the Capital Territory," she added.

Parents, teachers and children are being sensitized on this alarming issue. Ministry of Human Rights celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, 2019. An awareness campaign was launched on the occasion. Messages were developed through Truck Art on 20 Trucks on the theme of "the Rights of the Girl Child". During that week, around 1673640 SMS were disseminated in 44 cities through four Telecom Companies.

It is our duty to protect the interests of children and provide them equal opportunities without any discrimination. They are our assets and the future of Pakistan.