National Child Protection Center to assist 275 children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has facilitated to education, reunification 275 and mainstreaming children during 2-year( 2019 -2020).

According to an official data released by NCPC on Wednesday, in 2 years 275 children were assisted in which 185 children had been provided non-formal education facilitates .

According to data in 2019, around 67 children had been reunified, 185 children in 2019 and 23 child were facilitated mainstreaming in 2020.

As data shows that in 2015, 191 children have been imparted non formal education, in 2016,150, in 2017, 60 children have been facilitated and in 2018, 79 children were provided non-formal education, in 2019,125 children and 60 children in 2020 were facilitated by NCPC.