UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Child Protection Center To Assist 275 Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:54 PM

National Child Protection Center to assist 275 children

National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has facilitated to education, reunification 275 and mainstreaming children during 2-year( 2019 -2020).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Child Protection Center (NCPC) has facilitated to education, reunification 275 and mainstreaming children during 2-year( 2019 -2020).

According to an official data released by NCPC on Wednesday, in 2 years 275 children were assisted in which 185 children had been provided non-formal education facilitates .

According to data in 2019, around 67 children had been reunified, 185 children in 2019 and 23 child were facilitated mainstreaming in 2020.

As data shows that in 2015, 191 children have been imparted non formal education, in 2016,150, in 2017, 60 children have been facilitated and in 2018, 79 children were provided non-formal education, in 2019,125 children and 60 children in 2020 were facilitated by NCPC.

Related Topics

Education 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

25 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

41 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

44 minutes ago

Senate body discusses Torture & Custodial Death (P ..

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa plans to establish heritage museums in e ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.