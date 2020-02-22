UrduPoint.com
National Child Protection Centre (NCPC) Works To Counter Child-begging

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:33 PM

National Child Protection Centre (NCPC), police and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration were working jointly for controlling child-begging, an official of the Ministry of Human Rights said here on Saturday

Talking to APP, Director General, National Commission for Human Rights, Hassan Mangi said that concrete steps were being taken to eradicate child beggary from the Federal capital.

"The Child Protection Advisory board has also launched an awareness campaign to prevent curse of child-begging ," he added.

He said that the poverty was the Primary cause of this issue and urged the government to focus on eradicating this menace which forced the parents to push their children towards begging instead of getting education.

He stressed that it was responsibility of parents to support their family.

He also said that the parents from poor family usually sent their children to beg or even sold them off to different mafias.

He added that Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) would make all-out efforts to prevent children from begging and making them useful citizens the society and urged the parents and teachers to realize their responsibility and guide their children aboutpreventive measures.

