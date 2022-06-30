UrduPoint.com

National College Of Arts Hosts Art Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The artwork of more than 14 young artists of the National College of Arts (NCA) was exhibited here at the NCA on Thursday.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the exhibition had best reflected the culture and history of Pakistan.

Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka, who also visited the exhibition, said he was happy to be there as the NCA had a major role to play in the promotion of art.

Vice-Chancellor NCA Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri said the works of artists had been appreciated nationally and internationally.

The participants beautified their art and sculptures using different colors and techniques.

Participants on the occasion said that such events provide opportunities for new talent to emerge.

The event was attended by a large number of NCA students, faculty, and art fans.

