National Commision of Human Development (NCHD) establishes 5861 feeder schools across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :National Commision of Human Development (NCHD) has established 5861 feeder schools across the country in which 314,472 students were enrolled in Primary education while 6552 teachers appointed to educate them.

According to official of NCHD, these schools included 91 funded by hundreds of original projects for employment in KPK.

NCHD has established 2000 literacy centers in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he added.

He said NCHD has coverage in 125 districts through Human Development Support Units (HDSUs) out of 150 districts with four provincial headquarters and two regional offices at GB and AJK.

