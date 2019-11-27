National Commission for Children (NCC) holds consultative meeting

The office of National Commission for Children (NCC), working under the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, organized a broad-based consultative meeting on 'strengthening the institutional mechanism for child protection in Pakistan' here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The office of National Commission for Children (NCC), working under the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, organized a broad-based consultative meeting on 'strengthening the institutional mechanism for child protection in Pakistan' here on Wednesday.

Acting Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan and National Commission for Children, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, presided over the meeting.

Persons representing diverse segments of society, including parliamentarians, high ranking officials of the Punjab government, human rights and child rights activists participated.

The consultative meeting deliberated upon formulating a practicable way-forward for prevention of violence and control of crimes against children and rehabilitation of victims of sexual abuse in society.

It was part of a process initiated by the Office of the National Commissioner of Children of developing recommendations for legislative and administrative measures for strengthening child protection institutional mechanism in Pakistan.

Members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Ms. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Ms. Shamsa Ali, Bunyad Foundation's Chairperson Ms. Shaheen Attique-ur-Rehman, Health Secretary Momin Agha, Social Welfare Secretary Ms.Ambreen Raza, Senior Advisor/Regional Head Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, Lahore Nadeem Ashraf, Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, representative of NGO Sahil, besides official from the UNICEF Child Protection section participated in the consultations.