UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Commission For Children (NCC) Holds Consultative Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

National Commission for Children (NCC) holds consultative meeting

The office of National Commission for Children (NCC), working under the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, organized a broad-based consultative meeting on 'strengthening the institutional mechanism for child protection in Pakistan' here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The office of National Commission for Children (NCC), working under the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, organized a broad-based consultative meeting on 'strengthening the institutional mechanism for child protection in Pakistan' here on Wednesday.

Acting Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan and National Commission for Children, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, presided over the meeting.

Persons representing diverse segments of society, including parliamentarians, high ranking officials of the Punjab government, human rights and child rights activists participated.

The consultative meeting deliberated upon formulating a practicable way-forward for prevention of violence and control of crimes against children and rehabilitation of victims of sexual abuse in society.

It was part of a process initiated by the Office of the National Commissioner of Children of developing recommendations for legislative and administrative measures for strengthening child protection institutional mechanism in Pakistan.

Members of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Ms. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Ms. Shamsa Ali, Bunyad Foundation's Chairperson Ms. Shaheen Attique-ur-Rehman, Health Secretary Momin Agha, Social Welfare Secretary Ms.Ambreen Raza, Senior Advisor/Regional Head Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, Lahore Nadeem Ashraf, Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, representative of NGO Sahil, besides official from the UNICEF Child Protection section participated in the consultations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Fatima Jinnah From

Recent Stories

ADEX Executive Committee discusses financing proce ..

16 minutes ago

European Parliament Approves New European Commissi ..

54 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Defends NATO Ahead of Crucial Sum ..

56 seconds ago

KP has rich potential of investment: Azerbaijan en ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Economy to unveil ‘Young Economist Challen ..

31 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.