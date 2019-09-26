National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) establishes 'National Training Institute'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) established a 'National Training Institute' built aimed to meet needs of literacy professionals working in the field of literacy.

The commission would facilitate non-formal education and build capacities according to the new approaches evolving in the world with the help of other stake holders,an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) said on Thursday.

He said education was the main element of Human Development and they primarily focused to combat low literacy rate of women in Pakistan.

For the purpose NCHD devised 'Adult Literacy Program' that focused on women especially the mothers, he informed.

He further informed that NCHD adopted two pronged strategy to deal with the low literacy rate in the country and an Adult Literacy Programme has been initiated for mothers and started Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children.