National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to launch 'Video Training Lessons' tomorrow

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would launch 'Video Training Lessons' here on Tuesday training lessons for literacy and Non formal basic education (NBFE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would launch 'Video Training Lessons' here on Tuesday training lessons for literacy and Non formal basic education (NBFE).

Teachers under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) funded project "Promoting use of Intelligence Communication Technology (ICT) to improve the quality of literacy and NFBE programs in Pakistan",an official of NCHD told APP.

He said NCHD has been working to promote literacy and basic education in Pakistan for the last 17 years .