National Commission For Human Development (NCHD) Launches 'Video Training Lessons'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:52 PM

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Tuesday launched here 'Video Training Lessons' for literacy and Non formal basic education (NBFE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Tuesday launched here 'Video Training Lessons' for literacy and Non formal basic education (NBFE).

Addressing on the occasion Chief Guest Col. (R) Azhar Saleem CEO Human Development Foundation (HDF) said, around 31,000 teachers were rendering their services in the literacy centres and non-formal schools in Pakistan.

Providing opportunities for their in-service training and continuous professional development was a challenging task there was a dire need of providing continuous quality improvement through utilizing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in teacher trainings.

Azhar said, NCHD has taken a good initiative by developing video based training lessons for the capacity building of teachers and field officers working in remote and backward areas of the country.

It would bring quality in the delivery of literacy and basic education to learners in the marginalized communities,he added.

The ceremony was attended by the representative of JICA Pakistan, American Refugee Committee (ARC), HOPE-87 RSPN Pakistan and the representative of government and private sector.

The Chairman NCHD Col.( R) Dr. Amirullah Marwat said, NCHD was national Lead Agency for literacy in Pakistan.

"We have honor to literate 3.98 million people and provide basic education to out-of-school children across the country. At present, we were running more than 6000 community Feeder Schools and 2000 Adult literacy centres, and 100 Madaris schools",he added.

He said the Commission has been taking different initiatives to improve the effectiveness of our programs and interventions in the field of Literacy and Non formal basic education.

Introducing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in the teacher training programs was one of our key development strategies.

NCHD has team has prepared six video lessons on Community mobilization, literacy, and topics in English and Math subjects. The video training lessons have been field tested in Islamabad and Mardan districts,he said.

"Recently we have conducted two days workshop as well with the support of UNESCO,"I am happy that the video lessons were ready to be launched today", he added.

These videos would be used in the training of thousands of Literacy and Non formal teachers, he added.

