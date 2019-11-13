National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) to be functional soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would soon be functional which was dysfunctional for long a period of time, says an official of MoHR on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would soon be functional which was dysfunctional for long a period of time, says an official of MoHR on Wednesday.

The screening of the members would be completed during one week time adding that the list would be sent to Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR).

He said that after scrutinizing the candidate' name it will be forwarded to the Prime Minster 's office to nominate the Chairman.

NCHR has been dysfunctional for around six months because the government has not finished screening candidates to serve as commission members, he said.

He said the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly will have to reach a consensus to finalize three Names for the post of chairman and three names for each post of member, and those names will be forwarded to a parliamentary committee for the finalization of names for posts.