National Commission On Missing Persons Recovers Muhammad Aamir

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

National Commission on Missing Persons recovers Muhammad Aamir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :On personal efforts of President National Commission on Missing Persons, Justice Javed Iqbal, the commission has recovered Muhammad Aamir and handed over to his family.

According to National Commission on Missing Persons, Muhammad Aamir son of Wali Muhammad was missing since 2004 and his father had submitted a complaint with the commission in 2017 about such missing.

On taking personal interest and efforts, Justice Javed Iqbal recovered Muhammad Aamir on which his family members thanked President National Commission on Missing Persons for locating him and lauded the performance of the commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that the commission has disposed of 4,434 cases by January 31st, 2020, which is ample proof of the performance of the commission. President of the commission has been working on the post without taking salary or using any government facility.

