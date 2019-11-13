UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Commission On Status Of Women (NCSW) To Establish Museum To Preserve Women's Contributions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:44 PM

National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) to establish museum to preserve women's contributions

National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed principal agreement to set up a Women Museum in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed principal agreement to set up a Women Museum in Islamabad.

According to an official sources, the aim of establishing women's museum is to preserve the history of women's movement and to provide a resource for newly enfranchised women to enter public life.

He said that women's museum would support and protect education, research and training on women's roles and contributions.

He said that the museum would be the biggest source on the women's movement , struggle, suffrage and contributions throughout the country's history.

He said that NCSW was striving for the development of women's libraries, museums and archives to protect women's contributions in history.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Women HEC Agreement

Recent Stories

Chilean peso drops to historic low amid weeks-long ..

50 seconds ago

Winter second rain spell to start tomorrow

1 minute ago

Egyptian President to visit UAE

16 minutes ago

Qatar University, Rosneft Research Center to Devel ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Warns Against 'Political Hysteria' Around U ..

1 minute ago

Bushfire threat still high as Australia clean up b ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.