National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) committed to eliminate violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) has maintained incomparable performance during year 2018-2019 by taking bulk of steps to eliminate the violence against women.

Sharing a performance by NCSW, many pro-women activities, meetings and seminars were held during the last year.

In year 2018 NCSW has taken a comprehensive engagement with process of election 2018 and launched report on "Women in Election 2018" which suggested to enhance women's participation in political party decision by increasing their representation up-to 33 per cent in all decision making bodies.

Another step of NCSW was the Supreme Court decision on NCSW petition , challenging the legality of jirgas to declare them illegal and against the constitutional provisions.

NCSW held five board of directors' meetings to discuss the pro-women legislation and solutions to counter violence against women.

The commission has launched the report on 'Good Practices to Counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Promote Gender Equality in Pakistan'.

The NCSW was also actively participated in 16-days of activism against violence against women.

The commission also launched a report on "rural women" in order to create awareness the miseries being deal with rural women.

In year 2018 the commission engagements with courts as NCSW has been approached by the courts for forced conversion and forced marriages.

The commission was tasked to examine the case documents if the conversion and marriages of two non-Muslim sisters to Muslim men were forced and also probe into the reasons for the frequency of such cases.

As part of its efforts to safeguard and promote interests of women, the commission conducted several researches and organized a launching ceremony of the three research reports during last year.