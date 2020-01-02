National Commission to be constituted for curbing child abuse cases: Dr Shireen Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that national commission would be constituted for curbing child abuse cases across the country.

An institution was already functional for looking into the issues of child abuse, she stated while speaking in a private news channel programe. Anyone wanted to seek help regarding reporting child abuse cases, she said, there was a help line 1099.

Awareness was being created through social media or other resources for controlling such heinous activity in the society, she said.

In reply to a question, the minister said that a legislation for 'protection of child', was being drafted and soon, it would be presented before theright forum for further process. To another question, she said that a campaign at public and private educational institution level had been launched to achieve the objectives regarding child abuse cases.