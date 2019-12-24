UrduPoint.com
National Community Service Camp Continues To Facilitate Communities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Eight-day long National Community Service Camp being organized by Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) is successfully achieving its targets through imparting skills among the community members to make them self-sufficient

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Eight-day long National Community Service Camp being organized by Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) is successfully achieving its targets through imparting skills among the community members to make them self-sufficient.

The day-long National Community Service Camp began from December 22 at Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Sagri, Rawalpindi and will end on December 29, said a news release issued here.

The members of PGGA as Senior Guides were diligently working with the community to share awareness and skills through service projects thus becoming agents of change.

As many as 60 Senior Guides and their leaders from all over Pakistan are participating in this camp which was arranged to serve the community.

During the camp, Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) and Adult Literacy Centers are being set up. Income generation skills like food preservation, sewing and cutting, tie and dye, cooking, beautician, candle making, etc. are being imparted to the students and village women.

A Free Medical camp is also a part of this camp which include sessions on maternal and child health, first aid and personal hygiene.

