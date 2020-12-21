(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A day-long national conference was held here Monday on 'Climate Risks and Perspective of Children and Youth: Reflection on Provincial conference' aimed at highlighting children's rights of dignified access to safe water, sanitation, quality education, food, health, socialization, participation and association affected in any disaster.

The conference was organized by research and development foundation (RDF) with support by Kindernothilfe (KNH) funded by German Federal ministry for economic cooperation and development (BMZ), said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated the conference together with Head of Development Cooperation at German Embassy in Pakistan Marion Pfennigsand, the children and youth. The conference attracted participation of more than 125 children and youth, government officials concerned and civil society representatives.

While talking to the audience, Malik Amin Aslam appreciated the participation of youth and children from all the provinces. He highlighted the lessons that current pandemic has taught to us, saying that we could not fight with nature.

The nature always strikes back and this phenomena applies to the issue of climate change as well. He mentioned the efforts of Pakistan government, saying that during COVID-19, Pakistan has changed its direction and has implemented different projects.

The 10 billion tree project which is going on in all provinces would increase forest cover. He said the people from all sectors of Pakistan including agricultural sector, know that climate change was a huge challenge but it could only be faced by using nature based solutions.