National conference on infant mental health starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s first national conference dedicated to infant mental health, “Baby Matters Conference 2025,” started on Friday.

The three-day international conference is being organized by the Health Services academy (HSA), The Healing Triad, and the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning.

The conference aims to highlight the importance of the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, emphasizing early emotional and psychological development, promoting research and evidence-based policymaking, and building awareness among parents, health professionals, educators, and decision-makers.

Renowned national and international experts in pediatrics, mental health, research, and policy will discuss key themes including infant emotional development, caregiver bonding, and trauma-informed practices.

The event will also mark the anticipated launch of a national Infant Mental Health Repository and the formation of the Pakistan Association of Infant Mental Health.

According to Professor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy,“Investing in infant mental health is an investment in Pakistan’s future.

He said that the conference will bring together health, education, and social sectors to lay the foundation for a stronger support system for our youngest citizens.