National consensus among stakeholders must to address ongoing political instability: Corps Commanders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday emphasized the need of national consensus among all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability on priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen democratic process.

The participants of conference held the General Headquarters paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs), who had laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum acknowledged the successful counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country by the security forces, especially valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. It took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests It was told that a well-coordinated arson plan, involving the desecration of Shuhada's pictures and monuments, burning down of historical buildings, and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

The forum condemned, in the strongest possible sense, the politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations, and public and private properties. The commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the Army on the unfortunate and unacceptable incidents.

"Based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, the armed forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile," ISPR said.

The forum expressed firm resolve that those involved in the heinous crimes against the military installations and personal equipment would be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

It resolved that restraint would no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators, "who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances".

The forum also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the Army leadership, meant to create fissures between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and within rank and file of the armed forces.

"The vicious propaganda of such inimical forces will be defeated with the support of people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the armed forces during all odds." The forum stressed the need of strict implementation of relevant laws to penalize the violators of the social media rules and regulations, and also resolved to support all such efforts to reach the much needed consensus.

The forum further resolved that the Pakistan Army with the full support of people of Pakistan, would defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, Insha Allah.