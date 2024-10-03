National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

A significant two-day national consultation, titled “Building Synergies among GBV Helplines to Strengthen the Response of GBV in Pakistan,” concluded successfully at Ramada Islamabad on October 2nd and 3rd 2024 Organized by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with UNFPA and Rozan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A significant two-day national consultation, titled “Building Synergies among GBV Helplines to Strengthen the Response of GBV in Pakistan,” concluded successfully at Ramada Islamabad on October 2nd and 3rd 2024 Organized by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with UNFPA and Rozan.

The consultation brought together key stakeholders from provincial and national helplines, government bodies, Police and civil society organizations to advance gender-based violence (GBV) response mechanisms across Pakistan.

In her opening remarks, Fouzia Yasmin Deputy Director Rozan emphasized the importance of a coordinated national response to tackle gender-based violence, particularly the need for comprehensive helplines that provide timely and appropriate support to survivors.

"Protection, information and support are basic, globally recognized rights of survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV). One of the main barriers to the survivors' rights is the lack of access to support mechanisms in both private and public avenues. The remote nature of the service can be a helpful first step for women and girls who feel that they cannot safely or comfortably approach a facility to request assistance for complex issues including domestic violence, harassment and forced marriage, etc.", she stated, highlighting the essential role of helplines in addressing GBV at the conference.

Saliha Ramay, Technical Specialist Gender-Based Violence UNFPA, added, "This meeting is critical as it marks our commitment towards ensuring improved safety for women and girls both in public and private spaces. She further added that in Pakistan, one in every three women faces domestic violence in Pakistan. Half of them never seek help, and two out of three women also need someone to accompany them for health services. This highlights the barriers women face in accessing service providers and the trust survivors have in the response services. Moreover, UNFPA is committed to enabling women's and girls' access to services, including psychosocial support services, especially those who are subjected to violence or who may be at risk of violence.

Ending gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls is a key transformative result for UNFPA, tied to both the Sustainable Development Goals as well as the landmark Programme of Action that stemmed from the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and UNFPA will continue to work with government partners to strengthen the GBV response for women and girls."

The consultation focused on fostering cooperation among government-run GBV helplines, aligning with the broader vision of addressing the persistent issue of gender-based violence. Pakistan currently ranks 145th out of 146 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index, with high levels of violence experienced by women and girls, according to multiple reports. In this context, GBV helplines play a critical role in offering immediate, confidential assistance and long-term support for survivors.

Jahanzeb Khan, Directorate General MoHR, said, "It is truly inspiring to witness public sector organizations' unwavering commitment to combating Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Women who experience violence require multifaceted and enduring support to rebuild their lives away from abusive relationships. GBV has devastating physical, emotional, and social consequences, often necessitating assistance from various service providers. Globally, GBV helplines serve as indispensable resources for survivors. They offer immediate, confidential support, vital information, and emotional solace while contributing to data collection and preventive education initiatives. Establishing helplines is fundamental to a comprehensive approach to addressing and reducing GBV. We have come together with a shared purpose: to deepen our collective understanding of a survivor-centric approach. This is essential to ensure that our efforts focus on the dignity, safety, and well-being of those seeking help. Collaboration is paramount; working in silos is counterproductive. By working together, we can avoid duplication of services and maximize our impact efficiently."