UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Consultative Meeting On COVID-19 Vaccine Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:21 PM

National consultative meeting on COVID-19 vaccine held

A national level consultative meeting on COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan was held here on Monday to discuss regulatory framework and practices to comply with global safety standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A national level consultative meeting on COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan was held here on Monday to discuss regulatory framework and practices to comply with global safety standards.

The discussion commenced by informing the participants about the political perspectives engulfing COVID-19 vaccine and its international standing at the meeting which was organized by the Health and Population Think Tank (HPTT), Health Services academy, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

International experts on COVID-19 vaccine from Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation, food and Drug Administration Authority provided technical input on latest COVID-19 developments and regulatory frameworks.

A detailed discussion took place on how should the communication strategies be shaped and developed, knowing the perception challenges of COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan and the development of fast-track transparent system for approval and registration of COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services affirmed his firm commitment to ensure timely availability of COVID-19 vaccine that complies with global standards of safety and efficacy, once it is approved globally.

Dr Anita Zaidi, Director of Vaccine Development discussed how COVID-19 vaccine development became a geopolitical issue rather than purely technical vaccine development challenge.

She briefed about various challenges and potential solutions related to COVID-19 vaccine management.

Dr Sarfraz K Niazi, Advisor on Vaccine Regulations, apprised on regulatory challenges affiliated with COVID-19 vaccine.

Vice Chancellor of HSA and Chair of the National Vaccine Committee apprised the participants about the progress on the issues of COVID-19 vaccine development, registration and implementation.

Other participants highlighted the issues of equity, effective communication strategies, gender based distribution, costs and subsidies for COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting was concluded by the technical lead of the think tank with a consensus for a timely response and effective decision-making for vaccine selection, regulation, deployment to priority groups and adequate implementation plan for COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by all the relevant stakeholders, leadership from the Federal and Provincial Health Departments, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of education, National Command and Control Center (NCOC), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), pharmaceutical sectors and technical experts on infectious diseases from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Aga Khan University and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Education Progress Lead Tank All From

Recent Stories

Greenpeace Netherlands to Sue Dutch Gov't Over KLM ..

2 minutes ago

Dining in restaurants may increase COVID-19 spread ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves establishment of Polytechn ..

3 minutes ago

BRT services started with 128 buses out of total 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Young lawyer strangulated to death, husband arrest ..

15 minutes ago

Razak lauds Pak, China development agreement for R ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.