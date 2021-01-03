National COVID positivity surges at 5.12 percent; 2,284 patients critical

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded 5.12 percent where 2,284 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur which was 15.69 percent followed by Peshawar 12.13 percent and Karachi 11.27 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 6.16 percent, Balochistan 9.02 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.11 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 3.12 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4.65 percent, Punjab 4.16 percent and Sindh had 7.23 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had maximum positivity ratio of 8.

39 percent, Rawalpindi had 3.84 percent, Faisalabad 2.22 percent and Multan 1.52 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 11.27 percent, Hyderabad 9.59 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 12.13 percent, Swat 1.85 and Abbotabad 2.02 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 2.9 percent, in ICT 3.12 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 15.69 percent positivity ratio.

The update aslo showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 10,311 deaths were recorded with prevailing Case Fatality Rate of 2.12 percent against the global death rate of 2.17 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 69 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised and out if these patients 57 percent were on ventilators, it added.