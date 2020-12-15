UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National COVID Positivity Surges At 7.12 Percent; 2,495 Patients Critical

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

National COVID positivity surges at 7.12 percent; 2,495 patients critical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded 7.12 percent where 2,495 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Hyderabad which was 22.45 percent followed by Karachi 19.89 percent and Peshawar 19.04 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in Punjab particularly Lahore and Rawalpindi was increasing at a fast pace whereas in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 9.4 percent, Balochistan 14.2 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 0.5 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.3 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 7.2 percent, Punjab 3.8 percent and Sindh had 14.9 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 4.16 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 7.71 percent, Faisalabad 1.

62 percent and Multan 4.08 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 19.89 percent, Hyderabad 22.45 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 19.04 percent, Abbotabad 13.33 percent and Swat had 2.74 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 5.06 percent, in ICT 4.3 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 18.48 percent positivity ratio and Muzaffarabad 1.67 percent.

The update also showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 8,905 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.23 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 70 percent were males with 77.5 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 73 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Died Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

16 minutes ago

India faces daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore as farmer ..

16 minutes ago

DPO inspect police station

16 minutes ago

PNSC achieves topline growth in first quarter

16 minutes ago

Wheat cultivation completed over 89.7 percent, gra ..

16 minutes ago

UK Saw Sharpest Annual Employment Drop Since 2010 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.