National COVID Positivity Surges At 7.98 Percent; 2,471 Patients Critical

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

National COVID positivity surges at 7.98 percent; 2,471 patients critical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :National COVID Positivity Ratio on Saturday was recorded 7.98 percent where 2,471 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of serious patients rising alarmingly.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 18.92 percent followed by Peshawar 18.08 percent and Hyderabad 15.26 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in Punjab particularly Lahore and Rawalpindi was increasing at a fast pace whereas in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 8.78 percent, Balochistan 9.3 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.98 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.68 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 11.68 percent, Punjab 4.39 percent and Sindh had 12.13 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.61 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 8.19 percent, Faisalabad 2.93 percent and Multan 2.

5 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 18.92 percent, Hyderabad 15.26 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 18.08 percent, Abbotabad 9.86 percent and Swat had 6.82 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 4.8 percent, in ICT 4.68 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 8.89 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 8.33 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 5.71 percent.

The update aslo showed Mortality Analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 8,796 deaths were recorded with prevailing Fatality Rate of 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.23 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased around 71 percent were males with 76 percent over the age of 50-year with age median of 61-year.

As many as 72 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalised whereas 58 percent of the hospitalized patients remained on ventilator, it added.

