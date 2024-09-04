Open Menu

National Cricket Player Shadab Khan Visits Khidmat Center At Liaqat Bagh

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) National cricketer Shadab Khan on Wednesday visited the Police Khidmat Center 15 Police Helpline, at Liaqat Bagh.

Khan was accorded with warm welcome by the police officers.

During his visit, Shadab Khan appreciated the center's modern design and the comprehensive range of services being offered.

Shadab Khan took a keen interest in the facilities available at the center’s various counters, and inquired about the complaint management mechanism.

He noted that having all police-related services under one roof is an excellent initiative, making the process quick and convenient for the citizens.

He said that the helpline center was executing its services in accordance with internationally practiced standards. He further appreciated the efforts by IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar and City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Hamdani Rawalpindi towards devising best services delivery system.

Shadab was informed that the Police Khidmat Center provides 14 essential services including issuance of character certificates, police verification, driving licenses, provision of FIR copy, reports registration of missing belongings, tenancy registration and crime related reporting.

Police officials further informed him that the center also features separate counters for women, offering services such as legal assistance and harassment cases.

Citizens visiting the center were pleasantly surprised by Shadab Khan's presence and took the opportunity to meet him.

The CPO highlighted that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the center aims to enhance convenience in service delivery to the people.

