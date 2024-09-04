National Cricket Player Shadab Khan Visits Khidmat Center At Liaqat Bagh
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) National cricketer Shadab Khan on Wednesday visited the Police Khidmat Center 15 Police Helpline, at Liaqat Bagh.
Khan was accorded with warm welcome by the police officers.
During his visit, Shadab Khan appreciated the center's modern design and the comprehensive range of services being offered.
Shadab Khan took a keen interest in the facilities available at the center’s various counters, and inquired about the complaint management mechanism.
He noted that having all police-related services under one roof is an excellent initiative, making the process quick and convenient for the citizens.
He said that the helpline center was executing its services in accordance with internationally practiced standards. He further appreciated the efforts by IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar and City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Hamdani Rawalpindi towards devising best services delivery system.
Shadab was informed that the Police Khidmat Center provides 14 essential services including issuance of character certificates, police verification, driving licenses, provision of FIR copy, reports registration of missing belongings, tenancy registration and crime related reporting.
Police officials further informed him that the center also features separate counters for women, offering services such as legal assistance and harassment cases.
Citizens visiting the center were pleasantly surprised by Shadab Khan's presence and took the opportunity to meet him.
The CPO highlighted that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the center aims to enhance convenience in service delivery to the people.
Recent Stories
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aimal, Durrani call on Governor Kundi, discuss worsening law & order situation in KP41 seconds ago
-
6 dead, 1,248 injured in Punjab road accidents49 seconds ago
-
PESSI commissioner dismayed over PC Medical Centre's poor condition11 minutes ago
-
Malaysia-Pak bilateral ties establish in all spheres since countries' independence: Malaysian Ambass ..11 minutes ago
-
Water demand for crops in Sindh,Punjab overlooked for three decades: Experts11 minutes ago
-
Two killed in different incidents21 minutes ago
-
Aseefa pledges to lead fight against Tuberculosis in county31 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, as many escape after police encounter31 minutes ago
-
Over 17000 children enrolled in Govt schools of D I Khan: DEO31 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur for stern action against milk adulteration41 minutes ago
-
PMLN MPA resigns from parliamentary committees against non inclusion of female members in PAC41 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Waqas Butt for winning silver medal41 minutes ago