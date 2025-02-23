National Cricket Team Must Perform It's Best To Defeat India Today, CM Murad Says
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his best wishes for the national cricket team to win over India in the ICC Champions Trophy, here on Sunday.
He said, 'Today's match is very important and it is hoped that the national team will play with full enthusiasm.
'
The Chief Minister said that the entire nation prays for the victory of the Shaheens.
He said that the national team must perform at its best today.
