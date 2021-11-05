National Cultural show to be held at Arts Council on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Punjab Council of Arts (PCA) Rawalpindi Dr Waqar Ahmed Friday said a national cultural show would be held on Saturday.

He said that artists belonging to Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would participate in the show to promote the culture of all parts of the country.

Due to its proximity to the Federal capital, Dr Waqar said Rawalpindi Arts Council provided a platform from where the culture of the four provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, was being presented to the people.

Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts Saman Rai would be Chief Guest on occasion, he added.