National Curriculum Council established to introduce uniformed curriculum: Shafqat Mehmood

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said National Curriculum Council had been established to introduce a uniform curriculum.

It was expected that this council would present a national uniformed Primary level curriculum in March 2020, he said while talking to the newsmen here.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would continue its complete moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said it was a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan that Kashmir issue was discussed at the UN's Security Council despite all Indian attempts to stop it.

He said the government had successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue globally.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood inaugurated the newly established Sialkot Campus of Foundation University during a ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, he stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based quality education and personality building of the students for making Pakistan a developed country.

He said the government was spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country, besides ensuring easy access of everyone to the quality education under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Foundation University would introduce technical courses for the students keeping in mind the future needs of Sialkot industries, in active collaboration with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). This institute would be a center of excellence, he added.

The federal minister hailed the Sialkot exporters' spirit and struggle for establishing Asia's first ever private sector Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis. Now, the Sialkot exporters had established their own private airline Air Sal on self-help basis, setting a unique example for others to replicate it, he added.

On this occasion, MD Fauji Foundation, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Tariq Nadeem Gillani appreciated the significance of Sialkot as an industrial hub of Pakistan and said nurturing of the youth of the area with academic and professional skills would strengthen the national economy.

Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Committee Punjab Brig. (Retd) Mohammad Aslam Ghuman, Director Education Fauji Foundation Maj. Gen. (Retd) Naseer Ali Khan, Rector Foundtion University Islamabad Maj. Gen. (Retd) Changez Dil Khan, Director Foundation University Sialkot Campus Dr. Mehmood Bodla, President SCCI Khawaja Masood Akhtar and DPO Captain (Retd) Mustansar Feroz were also present on the occasion.