UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Curriculum Council Established To Introduce Uniformed Curriculum: Shafqat Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

National Curriculum Council established to introduce uniformed curriculum: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said National Curriculum Council had been established to introduce a uniform curriculum

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said National Curriculum Council had been established to introduce a uniform curriculum.

It was expected that this council would present a national uniformed Primary level curriculum in March 2020, he said while talking to the newsmen here.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would continue its complete moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said it was a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan that Kashmir issue was discussed at the UN's Security Council despite all Indian attempts to stop it.

He said the government had successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue globally.

Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood inaugurated the newly established Sialkot Campus of Foundation University during a ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, he stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based quality education and personality building of the students for making Pakistan a developed country.

He said the government was spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country, besides ensuring easy access of everyone to the quality education under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Foundation University would introduce technical courses for the students keeping in mind the future needs of Sialkot industries, in active collaboration with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). This institute would be a center of excellence, he added.

The federal minister hailed the Sialkot exporters' spirit and struggle for establishing Asia's first ever private sector Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis. Now, the Sialkot exporters had established their own private airline Air Sal on self-help basis, setting a unique example for others to replicate it, he added.

On this occasion, MD Fauji Foundation, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Tariq Nadeem Gillani appreciated the significance of Sialkot as an industrial hub of Pakistan and said nurturing of the youth of the area with academic and professional skills would strengthen the national economy.

Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Committee Punjab Brig. (Retd) Mohammad Aslam Ghuman, Director Education Fauji Foundation Maj. Gen. (Retd) Naseer Ali Khan, Rector Foundtion University Islamabad Maj. Gen. (Retd) Changez Dil Khan, Director Foundation University Sialkot Campus Dr. Mehmood Bodla, President SCCI Khawaja Masood Akhtar and DPO Captain (Retd) Mustansar Feroz were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Education Punjab Sialkot Chamber Hub March 2020 Commerce Moral All Government Industry Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Contractor of coalmine shot dead, one injured in H ..

4 minutes ago

Burl guides Zimbabwe to 144-5 in Bangladesh T20

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister 'cautiously optimistic' on ..

4 minutes ago

Worldwide reaction on Kashmir crisis exposes false ..

5 minutes ago

Robbers kill man over resistance in Quetta

10 minutes ago

Vaping a gateway to teen smoking: Study

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.