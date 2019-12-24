National Curriculum Council (NCC) seeks provinces' input on draft framework of new curriculum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :National Curriculum Council (NCC), after perusal of multiple curricula from across the globe, had finalized a draft framework of new curriculum, which had been referred to the provinces for their formal inputs and suggestions.

After taking suggestions from the provinces, in Phase-I the new curriculum from class one to five would be implemented from March 2020, official sources told APP on Tuesday.

In the second phase, the curriculum from class six to eight would be finalized till March 2021, while in the Phase-III the curriculum from class 9th to 12th would be prepared and implemented till March 2022, they added.

In principle, the Federal government, in collaboration with provinces, had set different policy parameters for the implementation of Uniform Education System in the public, private and religious sector schools across the country.

The sources pointed out that the comparative analysis of the learning standard of the curricula of Singapore, Malaysia, Cambridge, Indonesia and United Kingdom had been made while preparing the national curriculum from class one to five.

The subject standards had been finalized after reviewing the results of comparative studies and learning standards of foreign curricula, they said.

They said that the modern techniques had been kept in view while preparing new curriculum, adding the subjects, relating to the latest technology, were also included in it.

Workshops have been arranged at provincial level to solicit the provinces opinion besides ensuring committees briefing on the curriculum to the provinces, they added.

They said the workshops have been kicked off in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Cantonment & Garrisons while the workshops would continue till December 21 in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on December 22 and in Sindh on January 02, 2020.

The sources also informed that after organizing of the workshops, the different committees established for preparation of single curriculum, would again review the minimum national standard for the quality education and different subjects.

The Inter-Provincial Review Committee meeting for National Curriculum Framework would also be convened in January 2020, they said adding that on 15 January 2020, the in-put of the provinces regarding curriculum would be reviewed.

On January 31, 2020, a consultation meeting would be held for making the suggestions (in-put) of provinces as draft of the single national curriculum, they said.

The private sector schools would be taken on board on Februraty 7, 2020 regarding formulation of the new curriculum, they added. Further Additions would be made (if required) in the single national curriculum on February 20,2020.

On 28 February 2020, a national conference would be called inwhich the single national curriculum would be finalized, the added.