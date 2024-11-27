- Home
National Curriculum Summit 2024 Concludes With Key Recommendations On Pak's Education Future
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM
National Curriculum Summit 2024 concluded on Wednesday with key discussions, deliberations and recommendations on Pakistan’s education future
The summit brought together policymakers, educators and curriculum experts to explore reforms aimed at improving the country’s education system.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad in his speech emphasized the need for an adaptable and inclusive education system.
He stressed the importance of STEM education which encourages problem solving, critical thinking and creativity to be in consolidated form from each discipline to address real world challenges.
Dr. Shafqat Ali Janjua, Joint Educational Advisor at the National Curriculum Council, updated participants on the progress of curriculum reforms, highlighting advancements in skills development, IT integration and financial literacy, with a focus on cybersecurity. He also thanked all the guests, participants and penalists for their participation insightful suggestions.
On behalf of Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, he reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to the reforms suggested at the summit, as well as the introduction of new scheme of studies, new subjects, academic streams and the integration of technology into education.
The summit also addressed challenges in teaching methodologies and the integration of new skills for the 21st century.
The successful conclusion of the summit marks a key step in Pakistan’s educational reform journey, with a continued commitment to creating a more inclusive and innovative education system.
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with the National Curriculum Council, will work to implement the recommendations discussed and ensure the education system meets the evolving needs of the nation. Dr shafaq Ali Janjua JEA, NCC expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active involvement in the Summit.
