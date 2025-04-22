Open Menu

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Becomes Independent Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency becomes independent authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In response to the growing threat of cybercrime, the government of Pakistan has officially transformed the former Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into an independent authority known as the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

According to the FIA spokesperson, the newly established NCCIA has been granted full authority to prevent, investigate and take action against cybercrime incidents across the country. This move marks a significant shift in Pakistan's approach to digital security and law enforcement in the online realm.

The agency will focus on tackling a wide range of cyber offenses, including online fraud, harassment, digital blackmail, identity theft, fake websites, social media crimes and other illicit cyber activities.

With the formation of NCCIA, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has officially been dissolved. All cybercrime-related investigations, complaints, and matters will now be handled exclusively by the NCCIA. Citizens are advised to contact the NCCIA instead of the FIA for any cyber-related concerns.

For reporting cybercrimes or suspicious online activities, the public can reach out to the NCCIA via their helpline: 051-9106691 or email: [email protected].

The public is reminded that the FIA no longer deals with cybercrime investigations or complaints. For assistance and guidance, individuals are encouraged to visit their nearest NCCIA circle office, added the FIA spokesperson.

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

49 minutes ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

54 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

1 hour ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

3 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

16 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

17 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan