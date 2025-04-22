National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Becomes Independent Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In response to the growing threat of cybercrime, the government of Pakistan has officially transformed the former Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into an independent authority known as the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).
According to the FIA spokesperson, the newly established NCCIA has been granted full authority to prevent, investigate and take action against cybercrime incidents across the country. This move marks a significant shift in Pakistan's approach to digital security and law enforcement in the online realm.
The agency will focus on tackling a wide range of cyber offenses, including online fraud, harassment, digital blackmail, identity theft, fake websites, social media crimes and other illicit cyber activities.
With the formation of NCCIA, the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has officially been dissolved. All cybercrime-related investigations, complaints, and matters will now be handled exclusively by the NCCIA. Citizens are advised to contact the NCCIA instead of the FIA for any cyber-related concerns.
For reporting cybercrimes or suspicious online activities, the public can reach out to the NCCIA via their helpline: 051-9106691 or email: [email protected].
The public is reminded that the FIA no longer deals with cybercrime investigations or complaints. For assistance and guidance, individuals are encouraged to visit their nearest NCCIA circle office, added the FIA spokesperson.
