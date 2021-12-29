UrduPoint.com

National Cycling Race Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:00 PM

National Cycling Race held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A National Cycling Race was held to mark the Quaid-e-Azam Day in collaboration with the divisional sport department and divisional cycling association here on Wednesday.

More than 50 cyclists from Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and Sindh participated in the race.

Ahsan Abbas from WAPDA got first position by covering the distance in 3 hour 19 minutes and 05 seconds. Umair from HEC stood second and Abdul Rehman from WAPDA bagged third position.

Divisional sports Officer Sargodha Tariq Nazir was chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony held at Crescent Sports Complex.

Vice-President Punjab Cycling Association Malik Akram Awan, and others were also present.

Later, cash prizes and trophies were distributed among the position holders.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab WAPDA Cycling Sargodha HEC From Race

Recent Stories

From climate to culture, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperate ..

From climate to culture, Expo 2020 Dubai cooperates with the world for brighter ..

3 minutes ago
 Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on pri ..

Decision to supply gas to fertilizer sector on priority commendable: Mian Zahid ..

25 minutes ago
 Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament Afte ..

Yemeni Government Trying to Reopen Parliament After 7-Year Hiatus - Official

27 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive ..

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

27 minutes ago
 Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

28 minutes ago
 Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrori ..

Pandemic Accelerates Use of Technology for Terrorist Propaganda - Russian Foreig ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.