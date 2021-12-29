National Cycling Race held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A National Cycling Race was held to mark the Quaid-e-Azam Day in collaboration with the divisional sport department and divisional cycling association here on Wednesday.

More than 50 cyclists from Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and Sindh participated in the race.

Ahsan Abbas from WAPDA got first position by covering the distance in 3 hour 19 minutes and 05 seconds. Umair from HEC stood second and Abdul Rehman from WAPDA bagged third position.

Divisional sports Officer Sargodha Tariq Nazir was chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony held at Crescent Sports Complex.

Vice-President Punjab Cycling Association Malik Akram Awan, and others were also present.

Later, cash prizes and trophies were distributed among the position holders.