National Day For Minorities Observed In KP
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Like other provinces, the national ministries day was also observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a renewed pledge to protect rights of all minorities in the province.
The day was marked in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas.
On the occasion of National Day of Minorities, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has acknowledged the invaluable contributions of religious minorities to the development of Pakistan stating that islam strongly advocates for the protection of minority rights and equality among all individuals.
In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted that Pakistan’s Constitution guarantees social, political, religious, and economic rights to all citizens, regardless of caste, creed, or color.
This day reflects our nation's commitment to equality, diversity, and the protection of minority rights.
He emphasized that his government is dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities and respect for every individual, regardless of their background. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of celebrating the rich diversity of cultures, religions, and traditions that characterize our society.
"We are committed to creating an environment where every minority community can thrive, contribute, and play an essential role in our collective progress. Our policies and initiatives are designed to address the unique challenges faced by these communities and promote their empowerment," he stated.
Chief Minister Gandapur reaffirmed the pledge to inclusivity and mutual respect, urging everyone to work together to build a society where every individual’s rights are upheld and their contributions are valued, diversity, and the protection of minority rights.
He emphasized that his government is dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities and respect for every individual, regardless of their background. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of celebrating the rich diversity of cultures, religions, and traditions that characterize our society.
He said we are committed to creating an environment where every minority community can thrive, contribute, and play an essential role in our collective progress. Our policies and initiatives are designed to address the unique challenges faced by these communities and promote their empowerment.
Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that more than 150,000 minorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoy all political, economic and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.
He said our religion emphatically advocate for the protection of minority rights and equality among all people, fostering a spirit of harmony and unity within a diverse society.
