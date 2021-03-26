National Day parade: Punjab Cultural Float remained great source of attraction for participants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The colorful Punjab Cultural Float remained a great source of attraction for participants of National Day parade at the Parade Ground Islamabad on Thursday.

The float was prepared by Punjab Council of the Arts under guidance its Executive Director Rizwan Sharif. The folk artists dancing in their traditional dresses in front of the float were special features of attraction. The display of performing art was led by Director Waqar Ahmed with national flag. Famous folk singer Saeen Zahoor and Bashir Lohar performed in front of cultural village on the float.

The model of Punjab University depicted the importance of education and its importance as a great educational institution in the subcontinent which was established in 1882.

The tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam on Punjab float had a special attraction for followers which is symbol of tolerance, sacrifice and peace.

The tomb was built in 1320, which is a great masterpiece of architecture and spirituality.

Punjab's cultural float unfolded with changing colors in the context of colorful culture and current conditions. Kartarpur Corridor is mark of bright thoughts, hospitality, tolerance and religious freedom in the country. It was an example of religious tolerance and the world did not have any other such religious tolerance example in history.

The float was also consisting of Lahore Fort having its own identity in the world. The fort is master piece of Mughal architecture, which was built in the 11th century with raw bricks. The royal forts Alamgiri gate was built by King Aurangzaib Alamgir which became famous on his name.

Punjab, the fertile land of five rivers is the land of hospitable and brave people which is rich in Art and Culture depicted in Punjab Cultural Float.