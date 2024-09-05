"National Defence & Air Force Days Cycle Race" On Sept 8
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) will organize National Defence and Air Force Days Cycle Race from Karachi to Hyderabad on Sunday, September 8.
This mega competition will be contested by both Elites and Amateur men cyclists whereas an open cycle race for Elite women will also be held. The Elites representing all affiliated units of PCF will arrive in Karachi on September 7, 2024.
The race will feature top cyclists from across the country, highlighting the growing popularity and competitive spirit of cycling in the country specially after SSGC’s cyclist Ali Ilyas created history by securing two gold medals for Pakistan in recently concluded Asian Cycling Championship held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
This mega event cycle race is being organized to demonstrate the greater spirit of solidarity with our armed forces and to pay rich tributes to our martyrs.
Cycle Race to be be kicked off from SSGC’s head office at 09:00 am and will conclude at Hyderabad Toll Plaza.
The event will also mark the presence of PCF’s President, Syed Azhar Ali Shah along with other officials. Secretary SSGC sports board, Asif Ansari has been nominated as Chairman Organizing Committee by PCF whereas, SSGC’s Sardar Nazakat Ali will be the Organizing Secretary.
This race aims not only to promote cycling as a sport but will also serve as a platform to unite cycling enthusiasts from different regions, who promote camaraderie and sportsmanship. Both PCF and SSGC are leaving no stone unturned to make this event a memorable one for all participants and spectators.
