National Defence University delegation of senior military officers visited PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A National Defence University delegation of senior military officers from 22 friendly countries visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A National Defence University delegation of senior military officers from 22 friendly countries visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Monday.

The delegation was comprised of 110 officers from across the globe studying "National Security and War Course" in NDU, Islamabad.

PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and CCPO Lahore B.A Nasir welcomed and briefed the delegation about safe and smart city dynamics.

Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan led the visiting senior military officers to various departments of IC3 and briefed them on security, surveillance, traffic management and process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.

Expressing views on the occasion, senior military officers said that the integration and working of Safe Cities Authority was ideal and that they had not seen such an innovative and updates project anywhere in the world.

The delegation head said that these senior military officers from 22 countries were definitely receiving a positive image of Pakistan after visiting PSCA.

Senior military officers of brigadier and above ranks were from Egypt, Jordan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Kuwait, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and other friendly countries.

MD PSCA presented memorial shield to the head of NDU delegation.