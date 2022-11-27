UrduPoint.com

National Defense In Safe Hands: Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming new responsibilities.

She also extended good wishes to the newly-appointed chiefs. She said Pakistan Army always played an important role in ensuring the security and stability of the country.

She said that national defence is invincible and in very safe hands. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and General Asim Munir are brave and proud officers of Pakistan Army and their lives are decorated with services and achievements for the country.

She also said that it is a matter of pride that the Pakistan Army is considered among the best forces in the world, which are proud of their great military professional traditions.

Professional skills and bravery of Pakistan Army have been recognized by the great generals of the world. After the India-Pakistan war, the books written in this regard all over the world have openly praised the professionalism and war tactics of the Pakistani army. The Indian Generals have also acknowledged the professionalism and bravery of the Pakistani forces.

She said that under the passionate leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the people of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, are with the Pakistani forces for peace and order and rapid development and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for this purpose.

