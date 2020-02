National Defense University delegation of military officers from 45 countries visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib

(@FahadShabbir)

A National Defense University delegation of senior military officers from forty-five friendly countries, led by Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah, visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal

HASSANABDAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) A National Defense University delegation of senior military officers from forty-five friendly countries, led by Air Vice Marshal Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah, visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassanabdal.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property board, Imran Gondal briefed the delegation about history and importance of Gurdwara Panja Sahib for Sikh community.The foreign military officials lauded efforts of Pakistani government for better upkeep and preservation of religious places of different religions in the country.