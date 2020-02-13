UrduPoint.com
National Demand Supply Cell Being Established To Maintain Prices Of Essential Commodities: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

National Demand Supply Cell being established to maintain prices of essential commodities: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says a National Demand Supply Cell is being established to maintain prices of essential commodities

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says a National Demand Supply Cell is being established to maintain prices of essential commodities.She was briefing media personnel on the decisions taken during a high-level meeting in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.The meeting reviewed various measures taken by the incumbent government to check adulteration, hoarding and inflation in the country.

The Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concern over prices of flour in Sindh.

She said the Prime Minister has directed the provincial governments to form National Action Plan within a one week to check prices of various commodities.She said the Balochistan government has been directed to establish food Testing Laboratory to check adulteration in various commodities.The Special Assistant said that the Sindh government has been directed to control price hike of various commodities, including wheat and flour.Replying to a question, the special assistant said the government is taking special measures to stop misusage of social media.

