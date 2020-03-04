National departments including PIA moving towards growth: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday said national institutions including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation were heading towards improvement due to better policy of present federal and provincial governments.

He said Pakistan came into existence on the name of islam and the Islam is the force which has kept the country under control.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of laying-foundation stone of the Quetta International Airport's runway reconstruction project, saying institutions of the country have seen a lot of ups and downs, plans are needed to build institutions for investing for human resource development which has not been done in the last 30 years.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Captain Retired Jamil Ahmed, provincial ministers, members of provincial assembly and Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar were also present on the occasion.

CM said justice and equality have essential for strengthening of the societies, saying that official departments and stability of the country would be strengthened with sincerely and effective measures.

He said that now there was a need to invest in the province and we have to equip its new generation with all kinds of educational and technical facilities who could improve their capabilities to the institutions.

The making of planning is easy but implementation of it is difficult, he said adding that in the past wrong policies wasted resources but the present provincial cabinet has made the big decision to complete the incomplete pending schemes since 2001 for interest of the province.

Chief Minister said that we have taken ownership of public schemes which credit goes to all the government parties, saying that Balochistan has a lot of opportunities for development in resources of various sectors such as mineral resources, alternative sources of energy, oil and gas, tourism, fishing, agriculture and livestock.

"These resources will come in work when national companies and foreign investors to take part in investing for resources and have access to the respective areas of Balochistan", he said adding that the peace agreement between Taliban and United States will be positive impact on peace of the region.

The Tapi Gas project will be completed and the shortest route to Central Asia, Hirat, Helmand, Qandahar and Quetta highways will be constructed which will be truly a commercial route" he said saying that we thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan who was giving importance to Balochistan's development projects for removing backwardness from province.

The expansion of the airport building and construction of the runway can also fly a large fleet of aircraft such as the Boeing 777 which would provide facilities of tourists and other basic amenities to pilgrims of Hajj, Zahireen and foreigner travelers at Quetta Airport.

Chief Minister said that after a long time the construction and expansion of Quetta Airport was positive sign of province and Quetta Airport has significant in view of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying immigration, check encounter and national and international flights would enhance facilities of passengers.

Functional of all airports will be booted economic of Balochistan which beneficial will go to public here, he said adding the functioning of Sibi, Sui, Dalbandin and Khuzdar Airports, reconstruction of runways and other necessary facilities were very essential.

The Chief Minister also emphasized direct flights Gwadar to Quetta and Turbat to Quetta would be launched. On which, Federal Minister assured that Quetta, Turbat to Karachi flights would be resumed in a few days,.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Balochistan and Federal Minister was briefed regarding the expansion of the runway of Quetta Airport that the project with cost of 5 billion rupees will be completed till September next year. With the completion of the Boeing 777 aircraft will also be landed from Quetta Airport expansion project, Quetta Airport has been expanded at cost of Rs. 3 billion.

Later, CM and federal minister also plants in the airport premise.