'National Derajaat Festival' Begins

Published March 02, 2022

'National Derajaat Festival' begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A colorful four-day 'Natonal Derajat Festival' Wednesday in Dera Ismail Khan with a variety of sport and cultural activities to amuse and entertain the local citizens as well as visitors from across the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur while sharing details of the festival said the unique feature of this mega event is the holding of 2nd National Off-Road Jeep Rally in the city suburbs along China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He said the festival is being held at the city's main Sports Stadium with an objective to promote the sport, cultural and traditional values of the area.

Faisal Amin said the extravaganza is organized at the national level under 'Derajat Festival' to inculcate the spirit of love and fraternity among the locals especially the youth and to keep them acquainted with their local culture and tradition besides the talent hunting.

He added that this event would greatly help in promoting peace and harmony in the society and encourage youth to be involved in healthy activities.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said cultural dance, tent pegging, horse and cattle shows, pets show, wrestling, gymnastics and other local sports would be part of this festival. He expressed the confidence that this mega national event would attract a large number of people as a number of famous artists would perform in this show.

He added that students from local schools, colleges and universities would also be encouraged to participate besides attracting lovers of sport, art and craft from various cities specially the neighboring districts of Lakki Marwat, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Tank. He said there would be a prize distribution ceremony on the last day of the festival to distribute shields and awards among winners of various events.

