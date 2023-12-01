National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

The 17th version of the National Design Build and Fly Competition (DBFC) under the umbrella of STEM Careers Programme was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (GIKI), Topi Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The 17th version of the National Design Build and Fly Competition (DBFC) under the umbrella of STEM Careers Programme was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (GIKI), Topi Swabi.

STEM Careers Programme is a joint venture of HEC and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) whose mission is to inspire youth to pursue careers in STEM fields, said a press release on Friday.

A large number of teams from different universities e.g. NUST, IST, NED, GIKI, NED, ISST, UETs, PIEAS, COMSATS, Superior University and CUST etc. registered for the event wherein 24 best teams from all over Pakistan were shortlisted for the competition.

The competition judges were from Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Kamra.

The two-day activity was a source of critical thinking, knowledge transfer, design innovation and mutual collaboration for the participants.

A large number of spectators from local schools and colleges also enjoyed the activity.

The event was won by IST Islamabad, whereas the 2nd and 3rd positions were clinched by IST and GIKI respectively.

At the closing ceremony chief guest Rector GIKI, Prof. Dr. Fazal A. Khalid, SI highlighted the importance of such events and thanked STEM HEC for sponsoring this technical event.

Dr. Waqas Ahmad, Program Director STEM HEC also graced the occasion.