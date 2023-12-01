Open Menu

National Design Build, Fly Competition Held At GIKI Swabi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

National Design Build, Fly Competition held at GIKI Swabi

The 17th version of the National Design Build and Fly Competition (DBFC) under the umbrella of STEM Careers Programme was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (GIKI), Topi Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The 17th version of the National Design Build and Fly Competition (DBFC) under the umbrella of STEM Careers Programme was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (GIKI), Topi Swabi.

STEM Careers Programme is a joint venture of HEC and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) whose mission is to inspire youth to pursue careers in STEM fields, said a press release on Friday.

A large number of teams from different universities e.g. NUST, IST, NED, GIKI, NED, ISST, UETs, PIEAS, COMSATS, Superior University and CUST etc. registered for the event wherein 24 best teams from all over Pakistan were shortlisted for the competition.

The competition judges were from Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board Kamra.

The two-day activity was a source of critical thinking, knowledge transfer, design innovation and mutual collaboration for the participants.

A large number of spectators from local schools and colleges also enjoyed the activity.

The event was won by IST Islamabad, whereas the 2nd and 3rd positions were clinched by IST and GIKI respectively.

At the closing ceremony chief guest Rector GIKI, Prof. Dr. Fazal A. Khalid, SI highlighted the importance of such events and thanked STEM HEC for sponsoring this technical event.

Dr. Waqas Ahmad, Program Director STEM HEC also graced the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Superior Swabi Topi HEC Event All From Best

Recent Stories

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth ..

HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

2 hours ago
 Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

2 hours ago
 No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sideli ..

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

2 hours ago
 Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt a ..

Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt appointed as consultants to chi ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
 Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

6 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan